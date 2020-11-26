A few late November 1800s musings from The Daily Morning Astorian:
• Let the American eagle stretch his wings overall, Republicans and Democrats alike. After all it is, with him, a mere matter of pinion.
• The li-- equivocations are not over yet. Now comes the man who tells you how much he won, and the other chap who tells you how much he lost.
• It is noticeable in walking through the city that in all parts there are new buildings going up and improvements being made.
• Burglaries are getting so common in Portland that the news advises citizens who have false teeth to keep their mouths closed while asleep, lest some burglar come and carry off their masticators.
• Turkeys and geese were about evenly divided on Astoria Thanksgiving dinner tables.
• Yesterday morning's snow and the regular Thanksgiving holiday made a happy combination for the boys with their sleds, who made the hillside streets lively till summoned to the turkey and pie.
• Everybody gave thanks yesterday: Some because things were as they are; or as they were; and others because things were no worse.
• A folded newspaper worn across the chest will keep you from taking cold. Now is the time to subscribe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.