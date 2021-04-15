From The Daily Morning Astorian, April 15, 1890:
• In accordance with a promise made to The Morning Astorian some time ago … the Western Union Telegraph Co. has sent to the telegraph office here a quadruplex instrument, as fine a one of the kind as money can buy …
This will require the employment of an additional operator here; while one is receiving Associated Press dispatches for The Morning Astorian, another can be receiving different messages over the same wire, thus obviating the delay and annoyance that have been so vexatious.
Note: Thomas Edison (pictured) invented the quadruplex telegraph in 1874. He sold his invention to Western Union for $10,000 ($232,000 now).
This instrument changed the telegraph market, and provided better access to news. The quadruplex could handle four messages simultaneously over one wire — two outgoing signals and two coming in — which saved Western Union the considerable expense of adding more wires to meet the increasing demand. (bit.ly/TEquadru)