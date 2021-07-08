Deb Syna and Dirk Morgan had a too-close encounter with "Ooxjaa," a 17-year-old Bigg's orca, in the Puget Sound on June 29, the Orca Network reported on Facebook.
They were sitting in their small boat, drifting, when Ooxjaa approached from the stern, then sidled up to the starboard side, pressing himself against the boat.
Then, he dove under them several times, rocking the boat a bit, always coming back to the starboard side, pushing and slowly spinning them — all the while wetly snorting through his blowhole every few seconds. A video of the incident is here: bit.ly/ooxjaa; screenshots are shown.
Ooxjaa's playful but scary behavior lasted 10 harrowing minutes, during which the boaters wisely did not start their engine. The Orca Network says the orca's "unusual behavior" is a mystery.