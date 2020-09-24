Fun rerun: This seems to be the land of messages in bottles. Carol Lucas of Gearhart found one recently in Neacoxie Creek. Tucked in a very grungy (and smelly) liquor bottle was the treasure map, pictured.
Carol normally walks her dog on the beach, but that particular day it was blowing so hard she went to the creek instead. There's an eddy in the creek, and several bottles that appeared to have washed in from the ocean were scattered around. But then, there it was: a bottle with a note in it. She struggled getting the paper out, hoping it was a love letter. Not quite.
The mysterious map features a "hill of deth," "sand pit," "twin moutins" and "wave mountain." Unfortunately, the map-maker forgot "X marks the spot." Rats. Better luck next time. (In One Ear, 4/22/2011)
