From The Daily Morning Astorian, Dec. 4, 1883:
• Upon the waters: The A.B. Field's … captain reports that in crossing in, he let about 20 gallons of oil slip slowly over the bow, and found it of great benefit in smoothing the waters …
Note: This was a fairly common practice in the 1800s, and it worked. An 1886 tract, "The Use of Oil to Lessen the Dangerus Effect of Heavy Seas," by George Leland Dyer, cites numerous examples of captains using oil to soothe the raging seas for a safer passage.
• One Theory: In reference to the beautiful sunsets lately observed at different points along the coast, it is supposed that these are in part caused by particles of ashes coming from an Alaskan volcano.
Note: The Augustine Volcano, an island in the lower Cook Inlet, erupted on Oct. 6, 1883.
"… Columns of smoke, as they gradually rose, spread over the visible heavens, and obscured the sky …" George Davidson reported for the U.S. Coast Guard. "Fine pumice-dust soon began to fall, but gently …
"At about … 25 minutes after the great eruption, a great 'earthquake wave,' estimated as from 25 to 30 feet high, came upon Port Graham (English Bay) like a wall of water.
"It carried off all the fishing boats from the point, and deluged the houses. This was followed, at intervals of about 5 minutes, by two other large waves, estimated at 18 and 15 feet …" (bit.ly/AKvolcano)
