Ear: Old

The Ocean Conservancy has come up with a list of the seven longest-living ocean animals, starting with the rougheye rockfish (Sebastes aleutianus), pictured, who grow slowly, have a maximum lifespan of a bit over 200 years and live in Pacific coastal waters at depths of 500 to 1,500 feet.

Bowhead whales (Balaena mysticetus) are 60-foot mammals who can live 200 years or more and inhabit arctic and subarctic waters. The ocean quahog clam (Arctica islandica), an Atlantic Ocean dweller, can live from 200 to 500 years. Ming the Clam broke the Guinness World Record as the oldest noncolonial animal in the world, living from 1499 to 2006 (the age is the number of shell ridges), or 507 years. Now the Ear feels guilty for all those quahogs consumed as a child.

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.