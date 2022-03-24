Old Rose the cow was a terror, Minnie Belle Rhoades Goodpasture (1870 — 1956) recalled in her childhood memories of pioneer life in Pacific County, Washington, but Rose was no match for Minnie's quick-thinking mother, Catherine M. Parrott Rhodes, "a brave little woman."
"One Fourth of July afternoon she took us for a walk on the beach and to see if father's boat was in sight," Minnie recalled. "She was expecting him home from the oyster grounds, where he had gone the day before.
"We children were playing on a sand dune, when we heard mother call. Looking up, we saw her motioning excitedly. We ran to her … (and) she pointed toward the north where a band of wild cattle, headed by a renegade, Old Rose, was coming toward us.
"Snatching off her apron, mother threw it about Janie, whose red dress, she feared, would excite the herd. In doing this, she felt something in the pocket and investigated, to find a bunch of firecrackers and a block of matches left from the morning's celebration.
"Without hesitation, she lighted the crackers and tossed them at the cattle, now almost upon us. The scheme worked, and the cattle, as frightened now as they had been fearless an instant before, turned and fled." Why? "They had been shot at so often that they were gun-shy."
Minnie, her parents, some of her nine siblings, her daughter and her husband, Frank Gerald Goodpasture, are all buried in the Bay Center Pioneer Cemetery in Bay Center, Washington.