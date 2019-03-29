It’s time for an update on the adventures of Astoria’s wayward sailor/Kon Tiki drifter, Rimas Meleshyus.
When he returned to the U.S. from Vietnam (boatless) in January after his latest around-the-world attempt, the first order of business was to have the cataracts fixed on both eyes. Sailing alone is hard enough, without badly impaired vision.
With that done, and all healed up, he recently went sailing at Penn Cove, Washington. “So wonderful to be back on the water,” he exclaimed, “and to be able to see with my fixed eyes!” Many of his devoted fans hope he picked up a few sailing lessons in the process.
A true “old salt,” Rimas, who is in his late 60s, is not one bit deterred from making his around-the-world dream come true. “I look forward to finding a boat in the future, and sailing again,” he posted on his Facebook page recently. “My eyes are now open to the world. Thank you for prayers and supporting me.” Stay tuned.
