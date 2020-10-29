From The Daily Morning Astorian, Oct. 31, 1884, a glimpse of a Victorian Halloween:
"Tonight is All Hallowe'en. The word awakens a good many memories of old times, of nights when around the fireside was gathered in a merry party of young folks and old; some burning nuts, others with a contrivance rigged with a wheel in a candle so that he who missed his bite burned his nose; others bobbing for apples in the tub; others still holding the undivided interest of their awe-struck listeners with the thrilling ghost story, and all enjoying themselves in their own fashion on the 31st of October, the night when old tradition says the spirits of the departed walk the Earth and revisit the pale glimpses of the moon."
