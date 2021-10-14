A tidbit found in an August 1887 edition of The Daily Morning Astorian:
"The question is being discussed by the papers of the state as to who is the oldest pioneer," J. J. Winant wrote to the editor, "and it appears to be settled that the honor belongs to Jean Baptiste Gargnier, who is now living at Siuslaw.
"I had an opportunity of seeing the old gentleman very recently, and engaged in a long talk with him … I will merely say that the old gentleman's mind seems to be very clear, and he is very positive about events, but seems to fail in remembering dates …
"Some correspondents have fixed the year of his arrival on this coast at 1824. Others say 1819. Now the old gentleman says positively that there was no settlement at Astoria and … no one but native Americans, and he came here and traded with them. This would fix his arrival at a much earlier period, certainly as early as 1810."
"And, this would make him an older man than he thinks he is, as he claims to be in his 87th year. I am inclined to think that he is past 90 years of age, and that he came here very young.
"I can hardly think that he can be mistaken about an event so important as the settlement of Astoria … I asked him repeatedly, and he positively asserted that there was no 'Fort George' or no settlement here when he came."
Note: Aside from this notice, there seems to be no written record of this gentleman, but Jean Baptiste was a common French name, and the last name is probably spelled wrong. (Pictured, Fort George/Fort Astoria, painted in 1845 by Henry James Warre.)