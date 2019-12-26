"The Astor Street Opry Company production of 'Scrooged in Astoria' got a surprise guest Friday night, Dec. 20," Judith Niland wrote, "when out popped Preston Meyer in an elf costume, to recreate one of his past olio performances."
Preston is the son of Chuck and Sara Meyer, by the way. He is pictured center; inset photo of him is courtesy of Liisa Penner. Also pictured, Ed Green, left, and Dave Bergquist, right.
In case you're wondering, Dictionary.com says "olio" means "a specialty act performed downstage while the upstage set is changed … a program of variety acts, especially the second half of a minstrel show."
"Now living in Germany," Judith explained, "Preston was not only one of 'Shanghaied in Astoria's' infamous performers from 1987 to the early 2000s — including the part of Krooke and Eric Olsen — but was also in the very first holiday show produced by ASOC, 'Holiday Music Magic,' precursor to 'Scrooged in Astoria,' now in its 13th season."
"And yes!" Judith added. "He is still able to fit into the very costume he wore for that memorable performance 15 years ago!"
