Drop in on Ollie and Olga, a pair of nesting ospreys in Independence, who have their own live webcam at bit.ly/OllieOlga. They are pictured in a screenshot.
The pair, who have nested in Independence for over a decade, were originally situated about 100 feet south of this location. Construction of a new hotel meant moving their power pole and home.
The city, the hotel and Pacific Power partnered to give the ospreys a new pole for their nest, and installed the webcam in the process. So why not pay them a visit?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.