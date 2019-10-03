Big doin's at the Katmai National Park & Preserve in Alaska, home of the famous Brooks Falls salmon-fishing bears (bit.ly/fallbears): Fat Bear Week started Wednesday, and it's up to the public to vote in a tournament that will decide who will be this year's champion scale-buster.
Will it be 480 Otis? Or 747 (pictured, courtesy of the National Park Service)? Or some new contender? Last year's winner, 409 Beadnose, unfortunately has not turned up this year, leaving the field wide open.
To vote, go to fb.me/KatmaiNPP. The champion of this "Olympics of Obesity" will be announced next week — on Fat Bear Tuesday, of course.
