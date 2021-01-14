Seattle resident Eric Brough was visiting Cannon Beach with his wife last Sunday, when he happened on quite a sight, KOMO News reports: A herd of elk galloping down the beach to escape a high tide surging wave, turning and pivoting in unison as needed.
Fortunately, he had his camera handy, and caught the action, but not before alerting his wife to come out and watch with him.
He told KOMO News that the owner of the hotel where they are staying had never seen such a sight, and that the tides are the highest since 1967. A woman reported 20-foot waves.
Chris Goodell was also in Cannon Beach, and captured the herd walking down to the beach, then taking off at a run in the shallow water, as several people scrambled out to view them breezing by.
Both videos are available at KOMO News at bit.ly/CBelk. A screenshot from Eric's video is shown.
Commented