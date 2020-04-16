Oh my, if there's one thing the Ear can't resist, it's a Broadway show. Yet, in these cabin-feverish times, a distraction is sorely needed, and an unlikely knight on a white horse has galloped in to the rescue: British composer (13 musicals!) Andrew Lloyd Weber.
Every Friday for the next several Fridays, one of his musicals will be available on YouTube for 48 hours, starting at 11 a.m. on Fridays at bit.ly/ALWshowgo. A screenshot from "Jesus Christ Superstar" is shown, with Ben Forster and Melanie C.
Full-length performances of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" and "Superstar" have already shown, more's the pity, but you can still tune in for the remaining five of the series. Hang the coronavirus, the show must go on!
