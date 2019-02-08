The topic of Goonies 2 never seems to die. When asked about any possibility of a reboot of ”The Goonies” by TMZ recently, Jeff Cohen, who played Chunk in the movie, had a few choice words to offer on the topic, which TMZ posted on Twitter (bit.ly/TMZcohen).
“Man, you know what? There’s no ‘Casablanca 2,’ you know?” Cohen replied. “There’s no ‘Citizen Kane 2.’ I think ‘Goonies’ — like one and done. Do it, do it right, it’s done.” Cohen is pictured, now and as Chunk, in a screen shot from the TMZ interview.
Actually, it probably doesn’t matter to him if there’s a Goonie remake or not, as he’s now an author and successful entertainment lawyer at Cohen Gardner LLP in Los Angeles (cohengardnerlaw.com).
His bio on the firm’s website ends with this parting shot: “Jeff has a unique background growing up as a child actor in the entertainment industry. His most notable role was playing ‘Chunk’ in the cult Richard Donner/Steven Spielberg film ‘The Goonies.’
“He asks that you don’t hold that against him.”
