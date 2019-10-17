While being treated at Walter Reed Army Medical Center for Traumatic Brain Injury and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder , Navy combat veteran Mark Gutierrez found out about Project Hero, which helps veterans and first responders struggling with those same issues.
"Moved by their mission, I wanted to help them any way I could," he wrote on his Project Hero page (bit.ly/MGprojhero).
In mid-May, he set off from Washington, D.C., on his bike for an "adventure down, across and around this beautiful country" to support wounded veterans and meet local first responders, as well as raise funds for Project Hero.
On Tuesday, he stopped in Astoria and visited the Astoria Police and Fire departments. Now he's heading to San Diego, his journey's end. You can follow his travels at vagrantgoot.blogspot.com
"I may keep pedaling after a break in San Diego," he posted on his blog recently, "or I may find a spot to settle down in, but what I do know is I feel good about what is on the way."
