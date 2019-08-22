The Oregonian recently published a story, “Our 10 favorite fish and chips spots on the Oregon coast,” by Jamie Hale (bit.ly/NCfishchips). The writer does offer this caveat, mind you: “It’s important to note this isn’t a list of every good fish and chips spot on the coast, it’s simply a list of some of our favorites.”
Even so, the Ear wondered how North Coast fish and chips fared, and it should be noted that two Astoria spots made the list. Buoy Beer Co. (buoybeer.com) comes in at No. 9 with the puzzling comment that the place is “not explicitly known for their fish and chips.” Not “explicitly known” to nonlocals, maybe, since one of the owners is Andrew Bornstein of Bornstein Seafoods.
Ecola Seafoods (ecolaseafoods.com) “a Cannon Beach staple” came in at No. 6, for being “well known for serving up a fresh catch.”
And, coming in at a respectable No. 5, the Bowpicker (bowpicker.com), shown in photos from the boat’s Twitter feed (twitter.com/Bowpicker). Touted as “perhaps Oregon’s most famous fish and chips spot,” “the fish and chips are good, but it’s the boat that makes Bowpicker so memorable.”
In case you’re wondering, Luna Sea Fish House, way down the coast in Yachats, came in first. Time will tell if Mr. Hale will be forgiven.
