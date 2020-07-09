Did you know an award has been created to honor a former Astorian? The Hastings Center in Garrison, New York, is holding an essay competition for "early-career scholars" for the David Roscoe Award. He is a past chairman of the Hastings board, and the prize is $2,000.
"(The award announcement) was sent to me by my brother, David," Astorian Peter Roscoe, former owner of the restaurant Fulio's, explained. "He is a Star of the Sea School graduate of 1961, Yale graduate in economics in 1965, and a University of Oregon graduate with a master's degree in finance, who went on to a long and successful Wall Street career at J.P. Morgan (he was managing director from 1967 to 1999) and other financial institutions.
"He was (former Seaside resident and author) Karl Marlantes' 'big brother' at Yale, as well. He's one of the quiet guys who has been at the center of many of the last half-century's pivotal moments.
"By pivotal moments, I mean … starting a stock exchange in Russia after the Berlin Wall came down, the transfer of Hong Kong to Communist China and readying banks in London before the conversion to the Euro."
"There are still a few people left in town who remember him," Peter added, "but he really only comes out for a visit every couple of years."
(0) comments
