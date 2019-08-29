Feeling frustrated and disgusted about the estimated 18 billion pounds of plastic that enters the ocean each year? Aside from not using plastic bags, etc., there is one painless, easy little thing you can do every day to help clean up the mess one piece at a time: Go to freetheocean.com
"Simply answer the daily trivia question, and we’ll remove a piece of plastic," the website says. You can even set it up to receive a daily email reminder to play.
Here's how it works: Money generated from advertising on the site is used to pay Free the Ocean's partner, Sustainable Coastlines, Hawaii, a nonprofit, to remove plastic debris.
"All of our small actions," Free the Ocean founder Founder Mimi Ausland (pictured, inset) noted, "when put together, will create big impact."
