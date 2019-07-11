What to do with all those plastic bottles, the modern-day scourge of the earth? JD Composites has come up with a helluva solution: A Nova Scotia, Canada, concept home called Beach House has been built from more than 600,000 plastic bottles, and it’s hurricane-resisitant to boot, NewAtlas.com reports (bit.ly/Bottlehome).
Creating the prefabricated wall panels is a complicated process that involves melting plastic bottles into beads that are then put through “an extensive extruding process.” The panels are durable, keep out dampness, provide insulation, and can be assembled in a few weeks (or days).
More than 184 panels were used to build Beach House, which is shown in an illustration courtesy of JD Composites. The place has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, lots of windows, an indoor barbecue and a rooftop terrace. The cost? Including land, about $374,000.
The goal isn’t building custom homes, Joel German, co-owner of JD Composites noted, but volume sales of “smaller dwellings, shelters, sheds, offices, sleeping barracks. Disaster relief shelters are definitely on our radar.” So is using up a lot of plastic bottles.
