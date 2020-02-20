Fun rerun: "Only in Oregon," Tita Montero observed. "On Friday, April 30, I was going south on the New Youngs Bay Bridge about 8 p.m. Traffic was stopped as if to let a boat through, except the bridge light remained green. Curious.
"After waiting a couple of minutes, I saw a car coming up slowly in the northbound lane with another following, also slowly, about seven car lengths behind. Amazingly, there was a deer between them — they were escorting a deer across the bridge!
"The deer was obviously scared, as it was quite nervously prancing and high stepping. But everyone was stopped for this deer. Of course, I had to wonder how the deer got itself into the situation. I hope someone got video, because it was so unbelievable!" (In One Ear, 5/6/11)
