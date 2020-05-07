This May 2 Facebook post by Astorian Terri Chisum Opsahl gave pause for thought: "Help us give back to our seniors with 'Operation Smile'! Why not share a note, poem, story or picture with the residents who are quarantined at Clatsop Retirement Village.
"Your correspondence will bring a smile and brighten their day! Please send submissions to: Clatsop Retirement Village, Attn: Lauren Beard, 947 Olney Ave., Astoria, OR., 97103."
So who thought up this heart-warming plan, the Ear inquired. "I did," Terri revealed. "I've been trying to come up with some ideas to help out the staff at Clatsop Retirement Village to keep the residents engaged and part of the community outside!
"I do some volunteering at the facility, but obviously I can't currently. My mom is a resident there, and I know how bored and isolated she feels. So I thought this would be something easily accomplished, and all of the residents could enjoy."
Sending smiles is something both adults and kids can do, so why not give it a try?
