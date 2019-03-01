Did you know Oregon has a famous internet cat named Zee? Yup, it’s true; she has over 12,000 followers on her Twitter feed, @growingupzee, which also features her feline roommates.
Since Zee is not much of a typist, her fur-parent, Steve Munt, of Lake Oswego, does the honors for her, Oxford commas and all. He is pictured in a photo by Corey Buchanan, from his article in the Lake Oswego Review (bit.ly/muntcats)
Zee lives with chronic kidney disease, which was diagnosed in 2014, and is often fatal. “I’ve had a blood transfusion, stem cell therapy, and acupuncture,” Zee professes. “I’m feeling great!” Pikachu, one of Zee’s Twitter apprentices, was not as lucky as Zee, and died of kidney disease in January.
Devastated, Munt decided to have a bit of Pikachu’s ashes sent up to orbit the earth as a tribute. Accordingly, he contacted Celestis Memorial Spaceflights, who launch bits of human cremains “into near-space, Earth orbit, to the lunar surface or even beyond.” Pikachu’s would be the first cat ashes to go into orbit, and Munt (and Pikachu’s followers) can track the satellite.
Pikachu’s rise to the heavens won’t come cheap, or soon. It’s expected to be “sometime in the next 18 months,” Munt said, and costs about $5,000. There’s even a GoFundMe account to help pay for it at bit.ly/PikachuFly
“When people ask why I am sending Pikachu to space, I ask why not,” Zee and Munt posted on Twitter Feb. 3. “Pikachu will circle the globe as a guardian angel for this Earth, and shower the world with love.”
