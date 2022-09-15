The construction of the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse, which began in 1853, was delayed by the loss of the Bark Oriole of Baltimore on Sept. 19 that year, according to "The History of Oregon, 1886 to 1888."
According to "Lewis & Dryden's Marine History of the Pacific Northwest," Capt. Lewis H. Lentz took bar pilot Capt. George Flavel aboard the night of Sept. 18. The next day, a southwest breeze blew up and they entered the Columbia River Bar at 3 p.m. But the wind died, and the tide was going out in a heavy sea, and soon the Oriole was dragged hard into a sandbar, unshipping her rudder. It did not help that she was overloaded, carrying a work crew and materials for the light house, stones in the hold and a heavy cargo.
As the ship began leaking, and was being pulled out to sea, the order was given to abandon ship in the boats. It was none too soon, as once the ship reached just outside the bar, she rolled over and sank. By 15 minutes later, all that could be seen were the topsail yardarms. All aboard, including the ship's crew, 20 workmen, the lighthouse contractor F.X. Kelley and Capt. Flavel, managed to escape into the lifeboats.
They struggled for 12 hours to stop being swept out to sea themselves until a pilot boat finally arrived and took them to Astoria. In appreciation of the bar pilot's skills when things went awry on the Oriole, and for preventing loss of life, Capt. Lentz presented Capt. Flavel with a testimonial.
The demise of the Oriole ended the first attempt to build the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse, which badly needed overseeing the treacherous mouth of the river. However, after more appropriations were asked for, and received, the lighthouse was finally completed in 1856.