The bark Oriole, with Capt. Lewis H. Lentz at the helm, left San Francisco heavily laden with building materials for the Cape Disappointment Lighthouse on Aug. 18, 1853. She arrived off the Columbia River Bar on Sept. 18, and took pilot Capt. George Flavel (pictured) aboard at 9 p.m. that night, aiming to navigate the bar when it was daylight.
At about noon Sept. 19, a breeze came up, and they entered the bar at about 3 p.m. In a stroke of bad luck, the wind died and the ebb tide began dragging them leeward until they ran hard aground in less than 20 feet of water.
The rudder was displaced and the ship began leaking heavily. Unable to control the vessel, the crew, 20 workmen with the contractor and Capt. Flavel, abandoned ship safely in boats as the Oriole was being pulled steadily out to sea. Just outside the bar she rolled over and sank; 15 minutes later only the topsails were showing.
After working all night to keep from being pulled out to sea, all 32 souls aboard the Oriole who left in boats were saved; the pilot schooner picked them up the next morning and took them to Astoria. A grateful Capt. Lentz presented Capt. Flavel with a testimonial for saving their lives that night.
The Oriole's mishap ended the first attempt to build the lighthouse at Cape Disappointment, which was sorely needed at the treacherous mouth of the Columbia. In 1854, additional appropriations were granted to replace the building materials lost on the Oriole. The lighthouse was finally completed in 1856.
