Fun rerun: Most people think otters are those ever-so cute furry critters who frolic in the water and go out of their way to be deftly amusing. Well, one otter didn't get the memo, and acted more like "Jaws" than a cheeky clam-cracker.
A story that ran on KATU.com described an incident that occurred on the Kalama River. Kierra Clark, 13, and her cousin, Matalyn Longtain, 11, were swimming when they were attacked and bitten several times on the legs by an irate river otter.
Craig Bartlett of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said that although otter attacks are unusual, Kierra may have inadvertently gotten too close to the otter's newborns, making it aggressive.
The nips in the Northwest oddity was heard of 'round the world, as the story even ran in the U.K. Be that as it may, the girls are fine after the ordeal. And presumably, so is the otter. (In One Ear, 8/16/2013)
