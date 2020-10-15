A little glimmer of light appeared in the seemingly endless ongoing destruction happening in Portland: KATU reports that after rioters shattered several of their windows Sunday night, the Oregon Historical Society received a special note and donation on Monday (bit.ly/OscarNote).
"Hello, I'm homeless so I don't have much to give you, just some of my bottle-collecting money," Oscar wrote. "But I saw your windows got broken and I wanted to help.
"You once gave me a free tour before the pandemic, so this is a thank you! — Oscar @MyHomelessMeals." The note was accompanied by a $1 bill. A photo of the note is shown, courtesy of KATU.
Happily, Oscar's selfless gesture inspired others to do the same.
"Oscar made such a kind gift," said Joel Schoening, community relations manager for BottleDrop. "That gift inspired us to put our program to work to help OHS." Accordingly, BottleDrop will match the first $5,000 in donations.
Thank you, Oscar.
(0) comments
