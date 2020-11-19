While doing some research, the Ear came across a completely unfamiliar Astoria newspaper name, and was puzzled.
Just about everyone knows there have been various versions of The Astorian since the late 1800s. They are digitally archived in the Library of Congress and the University of Oregon; some are on microfiche at the Astoria Library.
What is generally not known is that there are several other titles, only available on microfiche. Among them are editions of the Astoria Evening Transcript (1889), Astoria Marine Gazette (1866), the Astoria Rapport (1914-1918) and the Daily Messenger (1931-1934).
By the way, the Astoria Weekly Pioneer (1887) was published by none other than DeWitt Clinton Ireland, the originator of The Daily Astorian, after he sold the paper in 1881.
Added history nugget: Ireland's first edition of the four-page Tri-Weekly Astorian (500 copies were printed) went on sale July 1, 1873 (bit.ly/astoriamicro, bit.ly/TDAhistory).
