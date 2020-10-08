Well, did anyone consider that the otters at the Oregon Coast Aquarium in Newport (aquarium.org), which closed during the pandemic, might be stressed out and/or bored?
Yes. The aquarium partnered with the Newport Symphony Orchestra (newportsymphony.org), which also shut down, to provide "a new form of enrichment for our otters."
Accordingly, cellists Adrienne Welsh (left) and Vicki Strauss set up in front of the otter pool window, and played (appropriately) Handel's "Variations on Water Music Themes." A video of the performance can be seen at bit.ly/ottertime. A screenshot from the video is shown.
The otters had no comment, but seemed appreciative, if a bit bemused.
