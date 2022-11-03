"With the storms we have had the past few days, there was a Northern fulmar that was blown into the beach from the high surf," Peninsula Wild Care in Ocean Park, Washington, posted on their Facebook page on Oct. 28.
"Luckily for the bird, a lady saw it and wrapped it up and called us. After the initial exam we determined it was physically OK, along with its waterproofing. So it got to spend a night out of the storm and get its belly full of fish, before we released it this morning.
"... Northern fulmars live most of their lives in the open ocean. They nest in colonies on cliffs scattered around the North Pacific and Arctic oceans.
"A member of the family Procellariidae that includes albatrosses, petrels and shearwaters, the Northern fulmar has a distinctive tubenose structure on the top of its bill that helps remove salt from its system via a saline solution that passes through the nostril. They use their powerful sense of smell to sniff out fish, squid and crustaceans on the surface. It is capable of diving about 10 feet.
"When threatened, Northern fulmars have an effective defense: a vile-smelling oily stomach liquid that the birds can spray out of their mouths for several yards" ... and, perhaps, a reason why it is "one of the longest-lived birds, with adults regularly living into their 30s." (Photo: Peninsula Wild Care)