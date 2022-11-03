Ear: Fulmar

"With the storms we have had the past few days, there was a Northern fulmar that was blown into the beach from the high surf," Peninsula Wild Care in Ocean Park, Washington, posted on their Facebook page on Oct. 28.

"Luckily for the bird, a lady saw it and wrapped it up and called us. After the initial exam we determined it was physically OK, along with its waterproofing. So it got to spend a night out of the storm and get its belly full of fish, before we released it this morning.

