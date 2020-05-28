Miscreant Oregon cows recently took on tech giant Google, and managed to cause a small network outage, DataCenterDynamics.com reports (bit.ly/badcows).
"Recently, we noticed frequent short outages ('flaps') on a multi-terabit fiber path through Oregon," Google's senior vice president of technical infrastructure, Urs Hölzle, tweeted. The fiber that was the source of the problem is strung along the path of a high-voltage power line.
"… The fiber line had fallen to the ground, yet continued to work just fine," he explained. "But recently a farmer had started grazing a herd of cows nearby. And whenever they stepped on the fiber link, they bent it enough to cause a blip."
It should be noted, however, that the cow situation was easy to handle compared to outages caused by sharks snacking on thousands of miles of submarine cables, and a data center's resident alligator.
