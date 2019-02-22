Walking along the main promenade in Athens, I noticed an unusual piece of stone at the base of the Hill of Muses,” Portland artist Aaron Voronoff Trotter posted on his Facebook page. He, and the stone, are shown.
Trotter makes hand-drawn decks of playing cards from all around the world. He even visited Astoria a few years ago, and created a colorful deck that features 52 original drawings of landmarks and spots around town (bit.ly/AVTastoria). Interestingly enough, considering his recent find, he’s also been an archaeology field technician.
Back to Greece: “(The piece of stone) probably rolled down the hill after the storm,” he explained. “I was on the main pedestrian thoroughfare. Picking it up, I realized it was a fragment of a marble statue. I carried it up to the Acropolis entrance. A lady made a quick phone call, and an archaeologist hurried me through security to an office, where I could explain in detail where I found the artifact.”
“Most likely I discovered a piece of (Greek god) Pan’s elbow,” Trotter concluded, “which waited 25 centuries for me to find. They’re going to send me more details in the next few weeks. But I’m proud to say,” he added, “I’m still an archaeologist.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.