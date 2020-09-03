When the Ear lived on the Connecticut coast as a child, one of the wonders of life there was watching seahorses.
Unfortunately, those interesting little fellows are not to be found on the Washington or Oregon coasts, according to a story on Oregon Beach Connection (bit.ly/noseahorse). Tiffany Boothe of the Seaside Aquarium says it's too cold here.
The good news is a seahorse cousin does live here, the bay pipefish. One of Tiffany's photos of the critter is shown. They live in eelgrass and suck up small prey like phytoplankton and crustaceans with their long snouts.
Although the pipefish has a face similiar to the seahorse, their bodies are long, thin and straight. What's also similar is that pipefish males are the ones who give birth, carrying up to 750 fertilized eggs in a special pouch, nurturing them until they're ready to hatch, about six weeks.
Want to get a look at some pipefish? You're in luck. The Seaside Aquarium has some.
