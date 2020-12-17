"I thought I'd send this article along about a holiday mailing of a long time ago, for a little humor in these trying times," Astorian Vince Tadei, a retired letter carrier, wrote.
The snippet he sent was accompanied by the photo on the left; the carrier on the right was in Maine. It reads as follows: "This city letter carrier posed for a humorous photograph with a young boy in his mailbag. After parcel post service was introduced in 1913, at least two children were sent by the service. With stamps attached to their clothing, the children rode with railway and city carriers to their destination.
"The postmaster general quickly issued a regulation forbidding the sending of children in the mail after hearing of these examples." (More info at bit.ly/mailkid)
In case you're wondering why people were mailing their children — usually to relatives for a visit, by the way — the parcel postage was cheaper than a train ticket.
