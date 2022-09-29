Renata Rojas' obsession with, and lifelong dream of visiting the Titanic wreck finally came true when she paid a six-figure price and trained to be one of the five civilian "mission specialists" on the 2022 OceanGate Titanic Expedition submersible, which dove about 2.4 miles deep in the North Atlantic to reach the ship in July. She was also the first Mexican woman to visit the Titanic.
"… As we were approaching the wreck, I was wowed," she told The Independent. "That was the feeling."
She continued: "Certain items are legendary. Anybody will ask me, 'What is the most important thing you found?' The telegraph. Oh, wow. It's copper, it's bright — like if somebody went to shine it yesterday...
"I kept it together throughout the ascent" to the surface, she recalled. "When we finally came back, I lost it. That's when I finally started to sob with everybody there, you know, with the clapping and everything.
"… It’s like you feel like you have to go pay your respects … It wasn’t supposed to happen," she explained. "… The pull is such that ... you have to be there and see it in person. It's a combination of the tragedy of so many people dying, of the richness, of the fact that it was unsinkable."
Astorians may recall that Col. John Jacob Astor IV, great-grandson of Astoria's namesake and one of the wealthiest men aboard, was one of those who went down with the ship. (Photos: The Independent)