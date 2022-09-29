Ear: Titanic

Renata Rojas' obsession with, and lifelong dream of visiting the Titanic wreck finally came true when she paid a six-figure price and trained to be one of the five civilian "mission specialists" on the 2022 OceanGate Titanic Expedition submersible, which dove about 2.4 miles deep in the North Atlantic to reach the ship in July. She was also the first Mexican woman to visit the Titanic.

"… As we were approaching the wreck, I was wowed," she told The Independent. "That was the feeling."

