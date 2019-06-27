‘Talented teenage actor Timothy Pior was planning to audition for ‘Mary Poppins‘ when he fell ill and died at the age of 15,” Patrick Webb wrote.
“The shock of the Warrenton High School freshman’s death from complications from influenza March 10 hit the theater community hard.”
“Pior was active in choir, wrestling, football and soccer,” Patrick explained, “and had just completed a run playing the lead role of Tevye in the WHS production of ‘Fiddler on the Roof.’
“He played Lumiere, the comic servant who is turned into a lamp in the Peninsula Association of Performing Artists’ production of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in Chinook, Washington, last summer. His sister Elizabeth appeared with him.” He is pictured, courtesy of PAPA.
This year, when it was time for PAPA’s production of “Mary Poppins,” four of Timothy’s family members auditioned. “Director Alicia Trusty was delighted to cast Elizabeth with mom Candy, and her other daughters, Victoria and Alexandria,” Patrick reported.
“Elizabeth appears as one of the nannies that the naughty Banks children terrorize before Mary Poppins arrives, as well as the bank chairman. Candy Pior is a police officer, Victoria a park keeper and the youngest, Alexandria, portrays Mr. Punch, one of many toys who come to life thanks to Mary Poppins’ magic.”
Pictured, courtesy of Patrick Webb, Candy Pior, rear left, and children Elizabeth, rear right, Victoria, front left, and Alexandria.
The show opens Friday, and runs weekends through July 28. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays, at the Fort Columbia Theater in Chinook. Tickets are available online at papatheater.com, by calling 360-836-4448, or at the door.
Patrick noted that for Elizabeth, the family doing the play is a way of paying a tribute to Timothy. “He was going to do it,” she said, “so we went ahead and did it.”
