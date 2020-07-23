Linda Zech Jones and her husband, Astoria Mayor Bruce Jones, had an Alderbrook adventure recently.
"We had an amazing experience tonight during our evening paddle on Alderbrook slough," Linda posted on Facebook recently. "We found a very young American white pelican hiding in brambles on the rocks. We called the Wildlife Center of the North Coast before we got near him. He still had downy and lots of pin feathers, no flight feathers.
"Josh Saranpaa (the wildlife center's executive director) said he was too young to survive on his own … abandoned from his nest … and could we catch him. So, we did!
"He was weak and let me pick him up without too much grumbling, a few snaps, and rested on my lap for the trip back. Bruce towed me so I wouldn't disturb him by paddling. Once he settled in the boat and had my fleece over him, he warmed up and seemed to enjoy the ride! He's resting safely now."
"The 'First Lady/First Man/First Spouse' honorific is not used in Astoria," Bruce wrote, "so I am designating Linda as 'First Pelican Whisperer.' Every town needs one. She is pretty good at it.
"First rule of pelican whispering," he added, "is call the Wildlife Center of the North Coast first before handling. Second rule is that pelicans are covered with what Josh calls 'heavy ectoparasite loads,' a fancy way of saying that when you carry a pelican in your lap for a while, you'll have pouch and feather lice crawling all over you, so enjoy the creepy-crawlies! Well done Mrs. Linda Zech Jones!"
"Thanks to Josh Saranpaa at Wildlife Center of the North Coast for coming to get him. … We're so fortunate to have you nearby!" Linda added. "They'll care for him till he's old enough to be released.
"Being on the water, and so close to this magnificent bird, was an incredible experience I will never forget. Send good thoughts for a full recovery and a celebratory release for this beautiful bird."
