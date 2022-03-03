"Six-year-old Ada came home one day in January to inform her family of her latest assignment in Crystal Salmi's first grade class at Warrenton Grade School," her mother, Faith Forster, wrote (at the urging of Ada's grandmother, Hope Harris). Ada's dad is Zach Forster.
"Each child was tasked with choosing one penguin species from the 17 the class had been studying," Faith continued, "to complete a report and a family art project. Ada didn't hesitate when she told us she'd chosen the emperor penguin, because it was her size.
"Based on that fact alone, the family agreed we must make a life-size version. With some ingenuity and lots of team work, we were successful, although Ada was quick to point out several scientifically inaccurate design flaws present in the final product.
"One of the most interesting facts Ada and our family learned through this project is that we share the same last name as the man for whom the emperor penguin was named.
"The emperor penguin's scientific name is Aptenodytes forsteri, after the German naturalist Johann Forster, who was thought to have first discovered the birds while sailing with Captain Cook in the 1700s.
"Isn't that a fun coincidence, and a story to evoke the imaginations of Forsters for generations to come?"
"Thank you to Mrs. Salmi, and all the teachers (professional and otherwise)," Faith added, "for sparking the curiosity that leads to a lifetime of learning and daring to dream ..."