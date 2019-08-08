Ingela Travers-Hayward of Debreslay Films "reached out to us at the Chamber to connect her with local area residents," Regina Willkie, Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce marketing manager wrote.
"She is in the very early stages of creating a series of short documentaries that look at people who are helping shape the places they are from. She wants to profile young people (ideally 35 and under) working a variety of jobs, to show that caring for your community comes in a variety of formats."
"Who sticks out as someone who has made a real difference?" Ingela asks. "It could be anyone in any kind of job — a librarian, small business owner, musician ... (we are) looking to shine a light on people who are really admired within their own communities by those who live amongst them."
In case you're wondering, Debreslay Films (debreslay.com) — "dedicated to telling one-of-a-kind, inspirational, cinematic stories" — has done projects for CNN, Huffington Post, ESPN, AOL and "countless rap music videos and beyond." Examples of their work is on the website.
Want to suggest someone (or yourself) to Ingela for the documentary? Email her at ingela@debreslay.com with the subject line “Documentary Series — Oregon."
