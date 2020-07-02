From The Daily Astorian, July 4, 1882:
• Guiteau's body was buried last Saturday afternoon, in the northeast corner of the Washington, D.C., jail yard. It is thought that will be the final resting place of the assassin.
Note: After the execution, the body of Charles J. Guiteau, who assassinated President James. A. Garfield, the 20th president, in September 1881, didn't rest quite that easily, according to an article in The Atlantic (https://bit.ly/wheresguiteau).
Was Guiteau mentally ill, or just eccentric? A lifelong series of obsessions and chronic mental instability, then his wildly irrational fixation that led him to stalk and shoot a sitting president, are convincing arguments for the former. Garfield died 80 days later.
There wasn't much doubt what the outcome of Guiteau's trial would be, even though the issue of insanity was brought up: He was sentenced to death by hanging. His last words included a poem he wrote, "I am Going to the Lordy" (bit.ly/guiteau3), which he read while standing at the gallows.
Doctors, looking for a physical cause for his insanity, performed an autopsy, after which Guiteau had arranged for his body to go to a local minister for burial. But because Guiteau was so notorious, his body was buried at the the Army jail, instead — for protection from vandalism.
Even so, jail officials still worried about body snatchers, so they dug Guiteau up. His remains were sent to what is now the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Maryland, which preserved his brain, spleen and skull (bit.ly/guiteau2). A portion of Guiteau's brain is, to this day, in a jar at the Mütter Museum in Philadelphia … a long way from a "Washington jail yard."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.