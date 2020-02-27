An unusual sight turned up on a rural road outside of Castle Rock, Washington, last Sunday: a sea lion.
It's thought he arrived there "after traveling up Delameter Creek from the Cowlitz River," a post on the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office Facebook page reported. Weighing in at about 600 pounds, the peregrine pinniped was a long way from the water.
"Deputies, Humane Society and Cowlitz County Public Works staff were on scene for several hours," the post continued, "until the Department of Fish and Wildlife was able to respond with a trailer and staff … "
The feisty yet reluctant sea lion was then coaxed and herded into the trailer. A screenshot is shown from a video on the "Cowlitz Sheriff" YouTube site (http://bit.ly/CRpinni).
All's well that ends well: the wayward wanderer was returned to the Columbia River.
