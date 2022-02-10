The 215-foot windjammer Emily G. Reed, launched in 1880, ran aground on Rockaway Beach, at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 14, 1908, while traveling to Portland with a load of coal.
Heavy weather was partially responsible for the grounding, but most of the blame lies with the inaccuracy of the vessel's chronometers. By the time the captain realized he was too far east, he couldn't turn back. The Emily Reed hit the beach hard, bow first, and started to break up.
The first mate, cook and two seamen set off in a steel lifeboat. They were immediately swamped, and mistakenly presumed dead. Horrified, the captain, his wife, and the other survivors stayed aboard the ship. At daylight, a very low tide made it possible for them to safely wade to shore.
The lifeboat, which had actually been pushed out to sea in the heavy surf, needed constant bailing. Worse yet, their hopes were crushed several times when passing vessels failed to hear or see them.
The first mate's harrowing account of the wreck and their 78-hour lifeboat journey, "Perils of the sea," can be found in the Barrier Miner of New South Wales.
"The second night out we saw lights ashore, but it was too dark for us to venture in," he recalled. "There was neither food nor water, and we suffered terribly from thirst.
"Toward evening the cook declared he could not stand it any longer, and took a drink of sea water. He soon became delirious and lay down in the pool of water in the bottom of the boat."
A few days after the wreck, near midnight, the watchman on the deck of the sloop Tesla, anchored in Neah Bay, Washington, more than 200 miles north of Rockaway Beach, heard a "feeble hail." It was the men in the lifeboat.
Three were "in a pitiable condition," delirious, with swollen tongues from thirst and suffering from exposure. They all recovered, but the cook had been dead for more than a day.
The Emily Reed and her cargo were a total loss, but what remains of the ship peeks out of the sand every so often as a reminder of her story.