Ear: Perthshire

The Daily Morning Astorian, Sept. 29, 1885, mentions that after the mail steamer Araucania arrived in Liverpool, England, from South America, some long-awaited news was sent to Astoria about the fate of the Perthshire; some of its crew members were aboard Araucania.

The Perthshire, with cargo of salmon and flour, had left Astoria for London several months previously and disappeared. The news was that she had made it around South America's lethal Cape Horn safely, but went aground April 23, 1885, on one of the Falkland Islands off the southeast coast of South America.

Tags

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.