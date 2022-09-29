The Daily Morning Astorian, Sept. 29, 1885, mentions that after the mail steamer Araucania arrived in Liverpool, England, from South America, some long-awaited news was sent to Astoria about the fate of the Perthshire; some of its crew members were aboard Araucania.
The Perthshire, with cargo of salmon and flour, had left Astoria for London several months previously and disappeared. The news was that she had made it around South America's lethal Cape Horn safely, but went aground April 23, 1885, on one of the Falkland Islands off the southeast coast of South America.
The 13-member crew spent several hours on the stranded ship, trying to refloat her, but finally gave up, manned their two boats and went ashore. It was bitterly cold and snowing, and they had to shelter on the beach under their overturned boats.
After 36 hours of misery, some crew members set off in the "trackless snow" to find help. About seven miles into the trek, they discovered a hut belonging to two Scottish shepherds, who assisted in salvaging a large portion of the Perthshire's cargo. Just in time, as the ship broke up four days after stranding.
The crew left the island 14 days later and were taken to Montevideo, Uruguay. While there, the crew learned the fate of another ship that had disappeared, the Yarra Yarra, which had left Astoria on April 29, 1885. She had been found unmanned and breaking up on the rocks off Beaver Island, also in the Falkland Islands; the 25 aboard were gone, presumed dead.
The Perthshire's men were taken in by the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society in Liverpool, where it was revealed that one crew member had, just before joining the Perthshire at Astoria, been aboard the Abbey Cowper, lost on Jan. 4, 1885, in Shoalwater Bay, Washington.