Ear: Wreck

From March 4, 2016: Pictured, a photo of a wrecked car on the beach near the South Jetty viewing tower, taken by Linda Fenton-Mendenhall, that was featured last week. She named it the Peter Cardale.

Her husband, who works in the automotive industry, guessed it was a smaller truck or car chassis from the 1960s. But neither had any idea how it got there. Tsunami debris, perhaps?

Not so, said caller Jeff, who left a message saying, “That’s been there for many, many years.” The last time he remembers seeing it, though, was 10 years ago. So obviously, it’s just popped up again.

But the question remains: Is anyone still missing a car?

Elleda Wilson is an editorial assistant for The Astorian and author of the award-winning In One Ear community column. Contact her at 971-704-1718 or ewilson@dailyastorian.com.

