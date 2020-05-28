Portlander Brian Landreth put a sign on his front lawn asking his neighbors to choose from five colors to paint his house. A QR code on the sign linked to an online questionnaire to state their preference. The survey is actually part of his daughter's school assignment about documenting data.
But then neighbor Michal Naka posted his photo of Landreth's sign (pictured) on Twitter. In no time it went viral, and then some news outlets ran a story about it. As a result, opinions on the right color choice are coming in from all over the world. Want to put your two cents in? The survey is here: bit.ly/pick1of5
"#OurHouse is on the #PDX news," Landreth posted on Twitter. "Never thought so many people would care about the color of our house." Nevertheless, they do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.