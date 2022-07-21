"I am reaching out because our show is planning to return to Oregon this October," Meredith Ball, a producer on the TV show "American Pickers" on the History Channel wrote in a recent email. "We're looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items and lots of them!" If you're not familiar with the show, it follows Mike Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Robbie Wolfe, the "pickers," as they travel around the country hunting for valuable antiques.
"As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics," the press release says. "Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way"
They are "… looking for leads, and would love to explore your hidden treasure. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send us your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to: americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184 or message @GotAPick on Facebook."
They are not interested in: Stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public.
"Keep in mind, we are looking for different, unusual and unique items," Meredith added, "something we've never seen before, with an extraordinary story!"