The History Channel show “American Pickers” (@GOTAPICK) is coming back to film in Oregon in April, and they’re looking for “interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them!” They also want “different, unusual and unique items — something we’ve never seen before and with an interesting story!”
In case you’re not familiar with the show, Mike Wolfe (right) and Frank Fritz (left) are “pickers” who roam the country finding valuable antiques hiding in large personal collections. They’re “on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics,” and “to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items,” and learn some American history along the way. They are pictured courtesy of Cineflix.
Please note, Wolfe and Fritz only “pick” private collections. No stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public need apply.
Have a sizeable conglomeration of intriguing goodies for the pickers to pore over? Call 855-653-7878, or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com with your name, phone number, location, description of your collection and photos.
