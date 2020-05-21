For history buffs, from The Daily Astorian, May 21, 1881:
• "The Pictorial History of the Great Civil War, its causes, origin, conduct and results," by John Laird Wilson, the well-known historian, is sold by Mrs. Shepherd at $7, $7.50 and $8 ($201 now). We wish to call attention to this book, particularly as so much has been said of Gettysburg, Hancock, Howard, etc. … Buy the book and get the authentic account.
Note: Thankfully, this rather remarkable 1881 tome has been preserved digitally, and can be found at bit.ly/PictCW. An illustration is shown.
