A few weeks ago, this column ran a story about the Flavel Hotel, which opened in 1897, in now defunct Flavel, Oregon. It was an enormous structure boasting 90 rooms and a staff of 25. After a checkered history of success and failure, the hotel was demolished in 1937.
Astorian Mike Abrahams saw the story, and arrived at The Astorian with a large pillar from the entryway of the old Flavel Hotel in tow. He had heard about the location of the pillar years ago, which was about a half mile from Tansy Point, he said, and just recently went out to get it.
Astorian photographer Hailey Hoffman's photo of the pillar is shown; the front entrance to the old hotel is inset.
Mike took the 16-foot tall pillar home, and put it with his other antiques. At the top, it's cast iron, where the scrolls are; the bottom is made of steel. The pillar was wood clad before being installed at the hotel.
There should be two of them, one on each side of the front entrance. Which means the other pillar is out there somewhere … until Mike finds it, that is.
